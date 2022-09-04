Notre Dame v Ohio State

When you’re Ohio legend LeBron James, when you brought the first sports title to your home region in 50 years, there are perks. Like getting sideline passes for the biggest game on the opening weekend of the college football season.

LeBron and his son Bronny were on the sidelines in Columbus Saturday for Ohio State’s hard-fought 21-10 win over Notre Dame.

LeBron James and son, Bronny, throw up an I-O in response to Block "O''s" O-H call. pic.twitter.com/CBKQYV2scB — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 3, 2022

Of course, when the fans noticed that Bronny — who is in the process of choosing where he will play in college — was with his father, the recruitment chants started.

The Ohio State crowd started chanting "We want Bronny" 👀 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/VjcvKBLvXp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 4, 2022

It wasn’t just LeBron and son, the crowd for the biggest college football game of opening weekend drew a lot of celebrities.

Stars are out for Ohio State vs. ND 🌟 LeBron James

Jayson Tatum

Joe Burrow

Andre Iguodala

Ezekiel Elliott

Justin Fields

Terry McLaurin

Chris Olave

Jeff Okudah

Jerome Bettis (via @H_Grove)pic.twitter.com/xKu5AccdIB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2022

LeBron James (and son Bronny) take in Ohio State/Notre Dame from sideline originally appeared on NBCSports.com