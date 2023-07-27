LeBron James: Son Bronny 'doing great' after cardiac arrest

Bronny James (L) spent time earlier this week in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

July 27 (UPI) -- Bronny James is "doing great" after he went into cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice, his NBA-star father, LeBron James announced Thursday on social media.

Bronny, 18, experienced cardiac arrest during practice Monday in Los Angeles. The James family released a statement at that time, saying he was treated at an intensive care unit.

LeBron was photographed while visiting Bronny on Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," LeBron James wrote Thursday on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone [is] doing great.

"We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Bronny committed to play at USC in May. The former elite high school basketball prospect is listed as a first-round pick in some 2024 NBA mock drafts.