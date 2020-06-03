LeBron James slams Drew Brees after the Saints quarterback said he was still against players kneeling during the national anthem

LeBron James was quick to call out Saints quarterback Drew Brees after he said that he was still against players kneeling during the national anthem.

LeBron James called out Drew Brees on Wednesday for his comments on NFL players that knelt during the national anthem.

Brees said in an interview that he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."

James sharply criticized Brees for misunderstanding the nature of the protests, writing "You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee??"

LeBron James did not hold back while criticizing Drew Brees after the New Orleans Saints quarterback said he was still against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

In an interview published by Yahoo on Thursday, Brees said that he'll "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country."

Brees was referring to the protests against police brutality and inequality in the justice system of Colin Kaepernick and several other players, who raised awareness for their cause by kneeling during the national anthem before games.

"WOW MAN!!" James wrote in a tweet. "Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn't! You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of [flag emoji] and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free."

James went on to cite the thoughts of his father-in-law, a military veteran who "never found Kap peaceful protest offensive."

In addition to LeBron's takedown of Brees, other on Twitter pointed out that just a day before the Yahoo interview was published, Brees had taken part in "Blackout Tuesday" — a trend intended to help elevate black voices on social media and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Brees said he disagreed with Kaepernick's style of protest, many around the sports world have been using his kneeling as inspiration in showing solidarity with those marching for justice for George Floyd.

James himself posted a photo of Kaepernick kneeling side by side with a photo of Floyd's final moments, with the police officer kneeling on his neck. "Do you understand NOW!!??!!??" James asked in the caption, "Or is it still blurred to you??"

Given Brees' interview and James' response to it, it's clear he believes the Saints quarterback's understanding of Kaepernick's protest was still a bit blurred.

