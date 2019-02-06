LeBron James sits by himself in Lakers' loss as NBA trade rumors swirl originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Things aren't going how LeBron James expected in Los Angeles.

On the same day the Lakers reportedly pulled out of Anthony Davis trade talks with the Pelicans, they lost by 42 (!) points to the Pacers on Tuesday. And in the latest case of "a picture is worth a thousand words," here's James on the Lakers' bench during the loss ... all by himself.

In case you couldn't tell, in that same picture, Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo literally is in the stands. We know it's close to the bench, but yeah, that's not where players sit.

The controversy even made Rob Perez go into full detective mode.

Wobvestigation: LeBron at the end of the Lakers bench pic.twitter.com/g43fkq8JYK — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 6, 2019

You be the judge here on what really happened. No matter what, though, the Lakers (27-27) currently are the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, and all is far from perfect during LeBron's first year in Hollywood.