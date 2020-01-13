LeBron James shouts out Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu after yet another triple-double

Peter Socotch

It's Sabrina Ionescu's world and we're just living in it! 

If you haven't resigned yourself to that fact, you will soon. 

Sometimes, even she can't believe it.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

After yet another triple-double 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, her 22nd of the season, Ionescu was being interviewed by PAC-12 Network after the Ducks win in what is now a viral video.

No way! I had 10 assists?!

She shouldn't be too surprised.

The senior had been averaging a triple-double earlier in the season, which has now dropped off to a modest 16.2 points, 8.5 assists and 9.1 rebounds. 

Her feat has caught the attention of one the best in the world, LeBron James

 

"She's so DOPE!! Keep going Queen Sabrina!"

It's not the first time James has reached out on social media, either. 

Then, Sabrina had a chance to respond.

What's the saying? Real recognizes real? 

In this case, GOAT recognizes GOAT. 

LeBron James shouts out Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu after yet another triple-double originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next