It's Sabrina Ionescu's world and we're just living in it!

If you haven't resigned yourself to that fact, you will soon.

Sometimes, even she can't believe it.

After yet another triple-double 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, her 22nd of the season, Ionescu was being interviewed by PAC-12 Network after the Ducks win in what is now a viral video.

TFW you didn't realize you had another triple-double. 😮



Just another day at the office for @sabrina_i20. @OregonWBB | #Pac12WBB pic.twitter.com/qodD4lpKVA



— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 12, 2020

No way! I had 10 assists?!

The 🐐 does it again.



Sabrina Ionescu took over late to lead the Ducks to a huge road win while notching her 22nd career triple-double and fourth of the season 😤#GoDucks | @sabrina_i20 pic.twitter.com/fCmJhswMr2



— Oregon Women's Basketball (@OregonWBB) January 12, 2020

She shouldn't be too surprised.

The senior had been averaging a triple-double earlier in the season, which has now dropped off to a modest 16.2 points, 8.5 assists and 9.1 rebounds.

Her feat has caught the attention of one the best in the world, LeBron James.

She's so DOPE!! Keep going Queen Sabrina! 🙏🏾💪🏾❤️👑 https://t.co/PjGhOe7LaT — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 13, 2020

"She's so DOPE!! Keep going Queen Sabrina!"

It's not the first time James has reached out on social media, either.

Then, Sabrina had a chance to respond.

Thank you @KingJames 🙏🏼 Trying to get like you 👑 https://t.co/nY6q4cOgk9 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 13, 2020

What's the saying? Real recognizes real?

In this case, GOAT recognizes GOAT.

LeBron James shouts out Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu after yet another triple-double originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest