LeBron James shouts out Klay Thompson for college jersey retirement

It'll never get old seeing the moments when game recognizes game. Especially when part of that game belongs to LeBron James.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson had an emotional day at his alma mater when his No.1 jersey was retired by Washington State on Saturday.

King James took to social media to give his sign of respect to Klay on the honor:

LeBron James showed loved to Klay Thompson's WSU jersey retirement on his IG story tonight pic.twitter.com/iKNrXZXfG0 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 19, 2020

When one of the best recognizes you, it means something.

Over the years, the two have tipped their caps to one another. LeBron even jokingly (maybe not) tried to recruit Klay after he scored 43 points in a game right before Klay coincidentally would become a free agent.

Klay will be a Warrior for a long time after signing a max-contract with the team, so those hopes are lost, but it's pretty obvious there are no hard feelings there.

He wasn't the only one to show love for Klay.

Steph Curry was there acting like a proud papa for his longtime teammate as he watched Klay give his speech. And, of course, no Klay event is complete without some love from former Dub Zaza Pachulia.

Klay had a lot of support on a very important day.

