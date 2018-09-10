LeBron James shouts out Khalil Mack on Twitter during dominant first half

Khalil Mack's debut with the Bears could not have gone much better. In just the first half, he recorded a strip sack and a pick six, and he gave both Green Bay Packers quarterbacks a lot of trouble.

Everyone was taking notice - even the biggest star in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tweeted at Mack after his forced fumble on DeShone Kizer, praising the Bears' pass-rusher for his big play.

@52Mack_ 👀 I see you hit em with the "Silencer". Give me that ball 🏈 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2018

James grew up in Ohio and seems to be a Cleveland Browns fan, but he tuned in to Sunday Night Football on NBC to see one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL.

Real recognize real, and the best player in the NBA saw someone dominate at a similar level in the NFL. It doesn't get much better than that for Mack and Bears fans everywhere.