LeBron James shouts out Gary Payton II after Warriors' Game 5 win over Nuggets
LeBron shouts out GP2 for performance in Warriors' Game 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Gary Payton II didn't have much of an impact in the Warriors' Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but three days later, the 29-year-old bounced back with the best performance of his playoff career.
GP2 helped the Warriors rally to beat the Nuggets 102-98 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series as Golden State won the series four-games-to-one.
In 26 minutes off the bench, GP2 finished with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line. He grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists, had two steals and blocked one shot.
GP2's incredible effort in the Game 5 was noticed by LeBron James, who was at home watching the game because his Los Angeles Lakers didn't make the NBA playoffs.
Game ðŸ€ @Garydwayne!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 28, 2022
As the Warriors started to make their comeback early in the fourth quarter, GP2 made a sick pass to Draymond Green for a dunk.
This pass from GP2 to Draymond ðŸ˜® pic.twitter.com/fgGXQMA9Bn
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022
Looked like GP2 took a bow after his dime to Draymond ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/t5vaGnNUQ7
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022
GP2 capped the comeback with a corner 3-pointer to give the Warriors an 86-84 lead and then gave Golden State some breathing room with another 3-pointer as the shot-clock was winding down.
GP2 FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/zlOZwtVjyC
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022
GP2 ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/HnZTLeRuNd
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022
GP2 and the Warriors now will have a few days off as they await the winner of the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis leads the series three-games-to-two with Game 6 scheduled for Friday night. If the Grizzlies win Game 6, the second-round playoff series against Golden State would begin Sunday at FedExForum.
It has been a long and winding road to get to this moment for GP2. He went from fighting for his NBA life to contributing productive minutes in a closeout game in the playoffs, earning praise from one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.