Was LeBron James’ late shot vs. the Timberwolves a 3-pointer?

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-106 on Saturday, dropping them to 17-16 and ninth place in the Western Conference. It was a frustrating loss, as they were very competitive throughout the contest but had major problems manufacturing points from anyone other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

What made this loss all the more frustrating was their failed attempt to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Trailing by three points with several seconds left, Davis rebounded a miss by Mike Conley, and James knocked down an outside shot a couple of seconds later. It looked like the shot was a 3-pointer, but it was signaled as a 2-pointer, and after a review, that decision stood.

A still photo of James’ feet as he released the shot, however, seems to reveal that he was in fact behind the 3-point line, albeit just barely.

On the other hand, one person posted a still photo from 0.2 milliseconds later that looks much more inconclusive.

If you let that replay go 0.2 milliseconds more it does look like his foot is just barely on the line. Yes, in this still screenshot it looks behind the line. But I think the right call was made. We didn’t lose b/c of that. pic.twitter.com/h8a18c8wBd — Myles (@BattleTested720) December 31, 2023

After the game, crew chief Tony Brothers explained the reasoning behind the call.

Pool report on the LeBron James shot that was ruled a 2: pic.twitter.com/2c4J5NsAnf — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 31, 2023

In the end, the Lakers cannot blame this loss on that call. They shot just 42.0% overall and 29.2% from 3-point range, and their bench mustered only 26 points. They will have to rectify these problems quickly, as they will visit the potent and talented New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

