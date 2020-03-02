LeBron James has his Shaqtin moment, dribbles ball inbounds (VIDEO)

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

At age 35, LeBron James has his senior moments this season. Remember the time he got away with a blatant travel?

He had another one on Sunday in New Orleans, when he absentmindedly dribbled the ball inbounds — but he didn’t get away with this one. It was a turnover.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad


LeBron can be forgiven as his triple-double of 34 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds led the Lakers to a 122-114 win without Anthony Davis (sore right knee). It was a quality road win for the Lakers in what could be a first-round playoff preview.

LeBron and Zion Williamson — who had 35 points on the night — gave the New Orleans fans quite a show.

 

LeBron James has his Shaqtin moment, dribbles ball inbounds (VIDEO) originally appeared on NBCSports.com

What to Read Next