At age 35, LeBron James has his senior moments this season. Remember the time he got away with a blatant travel?

He had another one on Sunday in New Orleans, when he absentmindedly dribbled the ball inbounds — but he didn’t get away with this one. It was a turnover.

LeBron. What are you doing?!?!? pic.twitter.com/2XTBHBmGzP — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) March 2, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad





LeBron can be forgiven as his triple-double of 34 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds led the Lakers to a 122-114 win without Anthony Davis (sore right knee). It was a quality road win for the Lakers in what could be a first-round playoff preview.

LeBron and Zion Williamson — who had 35 points on the night — gave the New Orleans fans quite a show.

LeBron James has his Shaqtin moment, dribbles ball inbounds (VIDEO) originally appeared on NBCSports.com