LeBron James shades Michigan football's sign-stealing violations after Lakers beat Suns

LeBron James got jokes about Michigan.

The devoted Ohio State football fan's latest one came on Friday after he led the Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) to their comeback victory at the Phoenix Suns (4-5) in both teams' NBA In-Season Tournament debut.

The dig was related to No. 1-ranked Ohio State's arch rival and third-ranked Michigan's coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended from the sidelines of its three remaining regular season games by the Big Ten conference on Friday amid the NCAA's investigation into stealing play-call signals from opponents.

The Republic asked James in the postgame about how L.A. overcame their nine-point first quarter deficit — which adds onto the team's all-time low first quarter -74 point differential through their first eight games, per ESPN — and Phoenix's defense. James sat beside Anthony Davis and said they both have some background knowledge of Suns coach and former Lakers coach Frank Vogel's defensive schemes.

Vogel coached L.A. in the second of his three-year tenure with the team to the 2020 title in the Orlando bubble.

“I think us having a knowledge of Coach Vogel and his coaching staff, we know that he’s gonna switch defenses up and he has a lot of defensive packages, a lot of schemes," James said. "So it’s just about trying to read the game and see at what point throughout the first quarter, second quarter, third, fourth, whatever they’re in."

His closing remark included "stealing some signals" from Phoenix, which poked fun at "that team up north," obviously meaning Michigan.

“We got some history with Coach Frank, so we’re able to kind of have that blueprint to be able to steal some signals as well. So that was key to our success," James said. "The best thing about tonight is that we was able to get those signals in but still be able to play on Sunday. We don’t get suspended like that team up north.”

Michigan requested a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten immediately after Friday's ruling in attempt to block Harbaugh's suspension. There's a court hearing scheduled for that request next Friday.

Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will be Michigan interim head coach, including for the Wolverines' game against No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

