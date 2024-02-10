LeBron James sets up the nice finish

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference and the NBA trade deadline is next week.
A week away from the NBA's trade deadline, LeBron James and the Lakers are running out of time to save their season.
The star-studded list of 41 players will need to be cut down to 12.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Kelly is heading to Ohio State.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Welcome to a special edition of Yahoo Sports AM. Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII, all in one place.
The 49ers made a trade that would have set most teams back for years.
Raiola, a longtime Georgia commit, flipped from the Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers before the early signing period.
Martindale replaces Jesse Minter after Minter left to run the Chargers' defense.
The Chicago Bears are well represented in the 2024 Hall of Fame class.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The Knicks may not be the favorites to win the East, but they're giving themselves a chance now and in the future.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill spends the day before the NBA trade deadline digging into stories that we haven’t talked about enough, including fatal flaws for the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.