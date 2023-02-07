LeBron James scoring tracker: Will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record on Tuesday?
LeBron James is 36 points away from setting the all-time regular season scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar could break the record as soon as Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James is 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar's regular season scoring mark of 38,387 career points.
James is averaging 30 points per game this season. He scored 27 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in his last game, 26 points on Feb. 2, 28 points on Jan. 31 and 41 points on Jan. 28. If he does not set the record on Tuesday, the Lakers' next game is Thursday also at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.
How to watch LeBron James break all-time scoring record
Next game: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
When: 10 p.m. ET Tuesday
TV: TNT
Follow LeBron James' pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group talked to LeBron James ahead of the scoring record. Here's the full story.
From the story:
“I’m gonna let everybody else decide where (the scoring record) puts me,” he told Southern California News Group in an exclusive interview. “It’s not for me to say now, ’OK I’m this or that.’”
Then he paused. And then, he bit.
Ahead of Thursday's game, Dan Devine wrote about the evolution of LeBron James.
The evolution of LeBron James
James kept learning, changing and adapting as a scorer as he approaches Kareem Abul-Jabbar's all-time mark and basketball immortality.