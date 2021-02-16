LeBron James says he would have made Seattle Seahawks in 2011 try out

The Seattle Seahawks may very well be looking for another tight end now that veteran Greg Olsen has retired. If this was the 2011 season, one very big name comes to mind.

LeBron James, in a recent interview with The Athletic, said he received a jersey and a workout invitation from the Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 NBA lockout. James acknowledged he also had an offer to try out for the Cowboys and considered his hometown Browns as well.

“I would have made the team,” James told The Athletic. “I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried (out), but I would have made the team.

“I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.”

James was 26 at the time he considered adding professional football to his resume. Heading into the 2021 season, the Seahawks might have to look elsewhere for their star tight end of the future.

Related