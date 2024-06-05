LeBron James says he’s mad about not being Kyrie Irving’s teammate anymore

Back in 2016, LeBron James teamed up with Kyrie Irving to deliver the Cleveland Cavaliers their first-ever NBA championship. They did so after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals against a Golden State Warriors team that had won a record 73 games during the regular season.

It looked like a partnership that would continue for years to come. However, in 2017, Irving demanded a trade and was sent to the Boston Celtics.

Now, Irving’s current team, the Dallas Mavericks, is about to play the Celtics in this year’s championship series. While the Celtics are strong favorites, Dallas does seem to have a real shot at winning it all.

On the “Mind the Game” podcast, James said that he’s “mad” he isn’t teammates with Irving.

Via ESPN:

“I’m so [expletive] happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth,” James told his co-host, JJ Redick. “I’m so [expletive] mad at the same time that I’m not his running mate anymore.”

James’ Los Angeles Lakers made a couple of attempts to trade for Irving not too long ago and reunite Irving with the four-time MVP. One attempt came in the summer of 2022, and the Lakers tried again midway through last season.

But the asking price was too steep, and the Brooklyn Nets instead shipped Irving to Dallas.

