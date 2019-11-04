LeBron James says Luka Doncic ‘just plays the game the right way’

The Dallas Mavericks have a good one in Luka Doncic. The second-year player went head-to-head with the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James earlier this week, with both notching a triple-double but Doncic just narrowly missing the victory, 119-110 in OT.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth or both players. Fourteen years that separate the two in age, and James knows Doncic is the new generation that will take over his throne.

To that end, folks have made some comparisons about the similarities between James and Doncic. Both are large forwards who like to pass the ball, but who can shoot and dribble as well.

For his part, James said that he likes about Doncic plays the game and he thinks there’s a lot of talent for the Mavericks to exploit going forward.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“I don’t really get into the one-on-one battle,” James said. “Obviously he’s a great young talent, I love his game, his ability to not only create shots for himself, but you guys know I love the fact that he can get great looks for his teammates. That’s what I thrive on, that’s what I’ve always believed in, and he just plays the game the right way.”

Questions about weight aside, Doncic does appear to be one of the better, more interesting guys to watch in the NBA. The Mavericks should absolutely be a League Pass team for a lot of unattached fans, and how they rise in the Western Conference this season will be of great interest.

For now, Doncic has to feel pretty good about the high praise from one of the game’s greatest players.