LeBron James says Jerry West would average 24-27 points a game in today’s NBA

Jerry West isn’t just The Logo, isn’t only one of the greatest front office minds the game has ever seen, he’s also got a Hall of Fame resume as a player that is as good as it gets: 12-time All-NBA, 14-time All-Star, NBA Champion, 1970 scoring champion, five-time All-Defensive team, and he’s the only player ever to win Finals MVP on a losing team. West — who has a statue outside Staples Center with other Laker legends — was an elite athlete who was blindingly quick with the ball, and he carried with him a Jordan/Kobe level of competitiveness.

All of that led SLAM magazine to ask on Twitter how many points a game West would average in today’s NBA. LeBron James had West’s back.

Yes he was! Straight Bucket Getter. Also could pass the hell out of it too. I mean he could play off the ball(c&s) and on the ball(pull ups), get to the basket and make free-throws. I’d say 24-27PPG/8assist. https://t.co/bt97HUAvY9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 9, 2020





West averaged 27 points a game for his career in an era without the three-point shot (which he would have developed, there just wasn’t a point back then).

If you want to know more about West, one of the most interesting people ever around the NBA, read Roland Lazenby’s Jerry West biography, it’s simply a fantastic portrait.

