LeBron James says Jerry West would average 24-27 points a game in today’s NBA

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Jerry West isn’t just The Logo, isn’t only one of the greatest front office minds the game has ever seen, he’s also got a Hall of Fame resume as a player that is as good as it gets: 12-time All-NBA, 14-time All-Star, NBA Champion, 1970 scoring champion, five-time All-Defensive team, and he’s the only player ever to win Finals MVP on a losing team. West — who has a statue outside Staples Center with other Laker legends — was an elite athlete who was blindingly quick with the ball, and he carried with him a Jordan/Kobe level of competitiveness.

All of that led SLAM magazine to ask on Twitter how many points a game West would average in today’s NBA. LeBron James had West’s back.


West averaged 27 points a game for his career in an era without the three-point shot (which he would have developed, there just wasn’t a point back then).

If you want to know more about West, one of the most interesting people ever around the NBA, read Roland Lazenby’s Jerry West biography, it’s simply a fantastic portrait.

