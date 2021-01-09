LeBron James says Bulls’ Patrick Williams is an ‘exceptional talent’

Patrick Williams and the Chicago Bulls nearly pulled off an upset win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday but came up just short in the end. Afterward, though, Williams earned some praise from LeBron James for his ability on the floor.

The Bulls led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter over the Lakers, who were playing without Anthony Davis, and managed to keep it close until the final seconds. With under six seconds left, and the Bulls down by one point, Zach LaVine missed a potential go-ahead shot and the Lakers held on to win.

LaVine led the Bulls with 38 points while Wendell Carter Jr. had 23 points and Thaddeus Young added 15 points off the bench. Williams produced six points, eight rebounds and four steals while he drew the assignment of guarding James throughout much of the game. James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but recognized Williams after the game.

I think he is going to be an exceptional talent. [He has] long arms. He has Kawhi-type of hands that I noticed out on the floor so I knew I couldn’t play with the ball much. You can tell he is just laser-sharp on just trying to get better and better. … He just stayed sharp on the gameplan and I think he is going to continue to get better and better. He has a great in-between game but if you notice his hands, like I said, he has Kawhi-type of hands that is going to benefit him a lot throughout the course of his career. I think Chicago has a good one.

Williams has emerged as a strong defender and one of the top rookies this season with the Bulls. He ranks fourth in total rookie scoring (96 points), fifth in rebounds (36), fourth in steals (9) and second in blocks (8).

The fourth overall pick has logged the most minutes of any rookie to begin the year and is clearly going to be a key player with the team moving forward.

Based on his early play, James certainly thinks Williams was a good pick for the Bulls.

