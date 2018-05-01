LeBron James says he's 'fine' after being 'burnt'

LeBron James says he is fine after claiming he needed rest following the Cleveland Cavaliers' game-seven win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

With Sunday's game and Tuesday's opener against the Toronto Raptors so close, James said he will be ready for the second round of the playoffs.

"I'll be all right," he told reporters at the team's Tuesday shootaround, via ESPN. "I'll be fine."

James averaged 41.1 minutes per game during the seven-game series against the Pacers, prompting him to say he was "burnt" after the Cavs finally clinched. He scored 45 points in 43 minutes in game seven.

Coach Tyronn Lue agreed the situation was stressful for the Cavs, especially James.

"Just got to be smart about the situation," Lue said. "I know he wants to play and play a lot, but we've got to be smart because we play every other day, so there's not a lot of time really to recover."

When asked if the influx of minutes had to do with James' fatigue, he brushed off the notion.

"It wasn't an issue," James said. "It's what I had to do to help us get to the second round. And we're worried about the second round now that we're here."

During the series against the Pacers, James averaged 34.4 points on 55.3 per cent shooting from the field with 10.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.