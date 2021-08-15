LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are already practicing together

Following a disappointing conclusion to the 2020-21 campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers prioritized adding a third star to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers envisioned Dennis Schroder — now with the Boston Celtics — to fill that role when they traded for him at the start of last season, but Schroder’s disappearance in the playoffs, combined with his desire for a big payday, turned L.A. the other direction.

Los Angeles was reportedly linked to star point guards like Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul while shooting guard Buddy Hield also emerged as a potential candidate to help solve L.A.’s 3-point shooting woes.

However, the Washington Wizards swooped in and offered L.A. Russell Westbrook for the package the Lakers would have likely sent to Sacramento for Hield.

In the end, Westbrook and three second-round picks came to Los Angeles for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and L.A.’s 2021 first-round pick.

Westbrook, James and Davis may not seem like the ideal fit on paper because of Westbrook’s shooting history, but he undoubtedly checks the box of the third star L.A. needs because of his other areas of expertise.

To prepare for the new season, James and Westbrook are already working together on the court, via James’ Instagram:

James jokes in the caption “I agree I don’t think this will work”, which is a prevalent concern among the NBA world in analyzing the potential fit between the two ball-dominant players.

Westbrook commented, “You already know what we on Brodie!!!”

James also shouts out Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy in the caption, who was working out with the star duo.