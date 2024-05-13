LeBron James and Rich Paul are in Cleveland at Cavaliers-Celtics game

On Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics tipped off Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Northeast Ohio.

The Celtics lead the series two games to one, and Cleveland may be up against it, as it is without star guard Donovan Mitchell for Game 4. Mitchell, as usual, has been lighting things up in the postseason, but a calf strain forced him to sit on Monday.

At the same time, another leading light familiar to Cleveland sports fans is in the house for Game 4.

LeBron James, along with his agent Rich Paul, made their way to Game 4 in Cleveland and were spotted sitting courtside.

LeBron James enters Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and sits courtside next to Rich Paul. pic.twitter.com/PTun4f7QmZ — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) May 13, 2024

This will no doubt set off speculation and rumors about why James is on hand for this contest.

Is he considering leaving the Los Angeles Lakers to go back to the Cavs? Or is he possibly trying to recruit Mitchell and getting him to force a trade in order to join him on the Lakers for next season?

