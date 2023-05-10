LeBron James should rest in Lakers-Warriors Game 5, Mike Greenberg suggests

Greenberg oddly suggests Lakers should rest stars in Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Every once in a while, a sports take drops that is so hot it needs to be handled with oven mitts.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg released one of those ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center, a matchup that has Golden State on the brink of elimination.

"Here’s my suggestion: LeBron needs to slip a nice, comfy robe over that pair of slippers and get set to watch Game 5 tomorrow night from the comfort of his mansion in LA," Greenberg said Tuesday on ESPN's "Get Up" show.

"He shouldn’t even go to San Francisco. ... I’m going down with this ship on this theory."

The Warriors face a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference semifinals to the Lakers after losing by three points Monday night in Los Angeles.

They have responded with their backs against the wall countless times throughout the dynasty's run, and again in this postseason. Golden State trailed 2-0 to the Sacramento Kings in the first round, only to fight back to win the next three games and Game 7 on the road.

Greenberg anticipates the Warriors thrashing the Lakers on Wednesday night inside the friendly confines of Chase Center in San Francisco.

"The Lakers have no chance of winning Game 5 of this series," Greenberg said. "The Warriors are going to be playing for their dynasty at home with the crowd. They’re going to win. Don’t waste any of LeBron’s or AD’s energy on this game.

"You only need to win one more game. I’m being somewhat facetious when I say don’t even bring them. But what I am saying is I would be very judicious about how much I use LeBron and AD in Game 5, understanding that my best chance to close out this series is at home in Game 6."

The Warriors have been here before. They battled back from a 3-1 deficit against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference finals.

It's a long road to Game 7, and the Warriors plan to get there. But you can bet Steve Kerr and company wouldn't mind if the Lakers followed Greenberg's odd advice to rest in Game 5.

