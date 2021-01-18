LeBron James responds to Brooklyn forming Big 3 after acquiring James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2020-21 season listed among the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, led by the All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving supported by a robust supporting cast of talented player. After acquiring another All-NBA player in James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the expectations for the Nets to win the championship have only spiked.

As Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN’s Get Up, “it’s the NBA Finals or bust” now for the Nets.

Prior to the trade, the Nets trailed Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers in BetMGM’s NBA championship odds. Now with Harden, the Nets only trail the Lakers as the No. 2 listed team.

LeBron James, who often gets credit for launching the superteam era after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 free agency to join fellow All-Stars Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in South Beach, was asked to shed his thoughts on the trade.

James didn’t have much to say, and admitted that he’s focused primarily on what’s happening regarding the Lakers.

“Obviously, trades and things happen every year, and for me, my main focus is on what we do here and how we can continue to get better, and that was the case today,” James told reporters. “The trade happened today, but I couldn’t allow myself to indulge in that knowing that we had a team that we had to play tonight, so my main focus was the Thunder.”

LeBron and the Lakers will meet the new-look Nets for the first time on February 18th at Staples Center.