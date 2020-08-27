LeBron James reminds everyone the NBA games are being boycotted, not ‘postponed’
The Milwaukee Bucks made an unprecedented decision on Wednesday to boycott (or strike) their Game 5 NBA playoff matchup with the Orlando Magic. The Bucks did so in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake — who was shot multiple times in the back — in Kenosha, Wisc. As word of the Bucks’ decision spread around the NBA bubble, other teams acted in solidarity with the Bucks. Rather than force teams to forfeit or get into the complicated legal implications of the CBA’s no-strike clause, the NBA moved to postpone Wednesday’s games with the intention to reschedule.