LeBron James refuses to immediately disclose his plans for 2025

LeBron James is going to take his time, it seems. LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the NBA playoffs on Monday night by the Denver Nuggets. LeBron’s offseason has officially begun. Now we’re all going to wait and see what he chooses to do with his career, which will also affect what his son, Bronny James, chooses to do. Bronny James has declared for the NBA draft but has not forfeited remaining college eligibility. He is in the transfer portal, weighing his options and wondering whether he should go pro or play a second year of college basketball.

Did LeBron James say anything after his loss to Denver about his plans for 2025 and beyond? He wasn’t ready to do that.

LeBron Wire has more:

“James has a player option for next season, which means he can become a free agent this summer, which means he could leave the Lakers.

He was asked about that possibility after the Denver Nuggets eliminated them in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, but he didn’t want to address it.”

LeBron James when asked if he had any consideration that tonight would be his last game with the Lakers: “Uhhhh, I’m not going to answer that.” And then the press conference finished. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 30, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire