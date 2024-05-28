Is LeBron James a realistic option for Sixers in upcoming offseason?

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a good position as they enter the upcoming offseason frenzy. They are armed with cap space and tradeable assets, and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is looking to make the necessary upgrades around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The No. 1 option for Philadelphia is Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. That has been known for a bit and they have the money to throw at him if negotiations between George and the Clippers break down.

However, there is another megastar in LA that could be an option and that’s Lakers superstar LeBron James who will enter free agency. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst offered up this tidbit on “Get Up”:

I think when you look at the options, I think the Lakers are still in a very, very strong position. I would be surprised if he’s not a Laker. But it is fair to point out that Daryl Morey has been trying to sign LeBron for a decade now, multiple different opportunities, and of the teams that have a chance to win the championship next year, the only team with cap space that could offer LeBron a max contract is the 76ers. Other teams could do sign and trades, but the Lakers wouldn’t have to cooperate. The 76ers are a threat. I don’t think they’re a serious threat, but certainly in the NBA, you never rule anything out.

It would certainly be a shock if James chose to leave the Lakers and join the Sixers. However, the future Hall of Famer averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds in the 2023-24 season. Even at age 39–he’ll turn 40 in December–he is still one of the best players in the game. He would instantly change the Sixers and give them the big boost they need.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire