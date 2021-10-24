LeBron James Reacts After Zaire Wade Gets Trolled for Getting Drafted by Utah Jazz G League Team

Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James took to Instagram to share some advice for Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire, who was trolled this weekend after getting drafted by the Utah Jazz’s G League team, the Salt Lake City Stars.

“Proud of you nephew!!!” LeBron wrote on his Instagram Story. “Keep going and F the haters!! They ain’t [shit] anyways.”

Image via Instagram

LeBron’s response arrives after some people were criticizing Zaire, claiming he was only drafted by Salt Lake City Stars due to his father having an ownership stake in the Jazz.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Zaire, who was reportedly the 296th-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, was the 10th overall pick in the G League draft. He previously attended Sierra Canyon along with Bronny James.