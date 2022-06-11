LeBron James reacts to Steph Curry's nuclear NBA Finals Game 4 third quarter

Eric He
·1 min read
In this article:
LeBron reacts to Steph's nuclear Game 4 third quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James is enjoying watching Steph Curry play basketball.

As Curry erupted for 14 points in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday, James took to Twitter.

After the game, James referred to Curry is a "Chosen 1."

Curry had 33 points with six 3-pointers at the end of the third and finished with a spectacular 43 points to lift the Warriors to a season-saving 107-97 win in Game 4.

In the third quarter, Curry shot 4-of-5 from 3-point range, and 5-of-7 from the field to help the Warriors take a 79-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers have been MIA from the playoffs, but it appears that James is watching the Steph Curry show along with the rest of us.

