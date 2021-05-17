LeBron James reacts to his incredible NBA scoring record

After scoring 25 points against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday, LeBron James once again adjusted his lofty standing in the NBA history books.

That point total cemented James’ season average of exactly 25 points per game during the 45 games he appeared in, making it the 17th straight season of averaging at least 25 points per game for an entire season — the most by a player in NBA history.

The only anomaly stems from his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he finished the season averaging 20.9 points per contest.

Since that year, James has steadily hovered above the 25 mark, peaking at 30.0 points per game in the 2007-08 season that saw him take the NBA’s scoring title that year.

Most 25-PPG seasons in NBA history: 17 — LeBron James

12 — Jordan, Durant, Kobe, Malone Bron has done that in 17 straight seasons. pic.twitter.com/TV0xWEohqI — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 17, 2021

As noted, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone had 12 consecutive seasons averaging 25 points, but unless Durant has five more seasons left in the tank to rival James, then James should hold that record for a while.

James responded to the stat on Twitter.

Since I was 19 years old! And I’m a pass first guy. Always been. That’s why I’m never mentioned with the greats of scoring huh?? That’s perfect cause I’d rather keep it that way! 😁. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #SFG🚀 #JamesGang👑 #Blessed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QGqFFHu3jj — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2021

It’s been far from a favorable year for James, who missed 27 of the 72 games because of a right ankle sprain — a proportion that hasn’t transpired in any other season.

The important aspect for James and the Los Angeles Lakers moving forward is to ensure his ankle is healthy, especially with the critical play-in tournament looming.