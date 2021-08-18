LeBron James reacts to Greg Brown’s insane between-the-legs dunk

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Greg Brown III on Tuesday capped off the Las Vegas Summer League with his best performance, and even drew high praise from LeBron James in the process.

Brown produced a summer league-high of 13 points and eight rebounds during a 95-92 loss to the Houston Rockets. He finished the contest by shooting 6-of-7 from the field while he also had two blocked shots in 25 minutes of work.

The 43rd overall pick also had probably the dunk of summer league.

The play unfolded with just over a minute to go in the second quarter when Brown found himself in a fastbreak situation. Brown beat everyone down the court following a missed shot and then pulled off the rare between-the-legs slam.

The dunk by Brown immediately got everyone at the Thomas & Mack Center hyped. It also didn’t take long before it started going viral on social media with fans and players alike weighing in on what they just witnessed in summer league.

Count James among those that were blown away by the play.

Gregg Brown III my GOODNESS!!!!! On the break though. Sheesh!! 😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2021

Brown finished summer league by averaging nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots in five games. He also scored in double digits on Thursday after recording 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Trail Blazers signed Brown to a three-year, $4.3 million contract that has the first two seasons fully guaranteed. He was viewed by some to be a potential first-round pick so Portland could have gotten a steal after taking him at 43.

Certainly, he is capable of doing amazing things on the court as we saw on Tuesday.

