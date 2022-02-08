LeBron James reacts to Dejounte Murray making 2022 NBA All-Star game

The 2022 NBA All-Star game is just a few weeks away, but some players who have been selected won’t play due to injuries. So far, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have been ruled out, so the NBA Monday designated LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray as injury replacements.

Murray, a Klutch Sports player, has made a name for himself with the San Antonio Spurs this season, averaging 19.6 points, 9.2 assists and 8.4 rebounds. His emergence has been on the horizon for a few seasons, and now he has received well-deserved recognition for his development.

The 25-year-old guard will have the chance to play with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James because James is a captain and will get to choose his team via draft.

LeBron reacted to Murray making the All-Star game on Twitter:

LOVE that kid!! Been in his ear since day 1. PROUD OF YOU @DejounteMurray 🖤🖤 https://t.co/Wj3z5npYui — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 7, 2022

The All-Star game will take place in Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20.

