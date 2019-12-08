LeBron James reacts to 49ers' wild 48-46 last-second win over Saints

There still are three weeks left in the regular season, but it will be hard to top what the 49ers and Saints just did in New Orleans.

LeBron James agrees.

Wow!! Ball game. What A Game! Best game of the year thus far! #49ersvsSaints — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 8, 2019

The 49ers' last-second 48-46 road win over the Saints had the Lakers star on the edge of his seat on Sunday. And for good reason, too.

San Francisco and New Orleans combined to score 94 points in the Superdome, the most ever between the two foes, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The @49ers win a thriller, 48-46 over the Saints.



It was the highest-scoring game between the two teams ever.



Jimmy Garoppolo joined Steve Young (1993, 1994) and Jeff Garcia (2000) as the only 49ers QBs with at least three games of 4 passing touchdowns in a single season. pic.twitter.com/R1b5uE6mXj







— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 8, 2019

Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Brees found themselves in a non-stop shootout. The two each threw for 349 yards -- 698 between the two -- and totaled nine passing touchdowns. There were only 20 incomplete passes in a battle of NFC powerhouses.

The King might be a Cowboys fan, but for this Sunday, LeBron was mesmerized by the show the 49ers and Saints put on.

