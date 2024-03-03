LeBron James reaches 40,000 career points

It is a major scoring milestone that has been talked about for the last few weeks, and LeBron James finally reached it on Saturday by scoring his 40,000 career point.

The moment came with 10:39 left in the second quarter of Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. James got his 40,000th point on a drive to the basket, which earned him a nice cheer from the sellout crowd at Crypto.com Arena.

The 39-year-old was already the NBA’s all-time leading career scorer, an accomplishment he attained last February, and now he has ascended to an even higher level in terms of individual scoring.

LeBron James scores the bucket to become the first player in league history to score 40,000 career points 👑 DEN-LAL Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/I84Xd5hiWf — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2024

With this milestone now under his belt, James would likely be the first one to admit that a win over the defending world champs would be more important and meaningful, at least at this point in time.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire