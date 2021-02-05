LeBron James has rare air-balled free-throw Thursday vs. Nuggets

During what was an otherwise strong performance for LeBron James on Thursday night against a Denver Nuggets team playing their best basketball of the season, James offered a little bit of unintentional comedy for those of us watching the game at home. After what was a spectacular display of athleticism in the open court after the Lakers got a defensive stop, James made a layup and got fouled in the act. The play then sent LeBron to the line having scored 15 points up to that point in the game with the Lakers attempting to come back from an early double-digit deficit. James then air-balled the and-1 opportunity.

James has played a great game so far for the Lakers but they were trailing the Lakers at halftime and while the Lakers started the third quarter on a 13-6 run, it looks like they will have their work cut out for them if they hope to hold serve at home, where they’ve suffered four of their six losses so far this season.

Related