LeBron James: Ranking Lakers star’s best ever teammates after winning fourth NBA title

Throughout his illustrious career spanning 17 seasons, LeBron James has played alongside some excellent players.

Derrick Rose and Shaquille O’Neal are former MVPs that played with ‘The King’, but their best days were behind them by that point. James is known to elevate those around him, but which players have truly answered the call?

For so long, Dwyane Wade has been the only answer here, but the performances of Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers swept to the NBA Championship has deservedly reignited the debate.

After the series win over the Miami Heat, James became the first player in league history to win three Finals MVP awards at three different franchises, and he has played with plenty of stars throughout his incredible career.

As the NBA offseason heats up, it is time to look at LeBron James’ best teammates throughout his incredible career.

View photos Wade, James and Bosh combined to create ‘The Big Three’ in MiamiAFP More

10. J.R. Smith (Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-2018; Los Angeles Lakers 2020-present)

Social media may encourage you to think otherwise, but J.R. Smith was a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron’s second stint at the franchise. Arriving from the Knicks via trade, Smith helped the Cavs reach four consecutive NBA Finals, and his pair of three-pointers in the second half of game seven was an enormous contribution in the triumphant 2016 Finals. Smith signed with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 season restart, and earned a second ring alongside James for his efforts.

9. Mo Williams (Cleveland Cavaliers 2008-2011, 2015-2017)

In his first season with the Cavaliers, Mo Williams became just the second player to be named an All-Star whilst being a teammate of LeBron James. They played together for two years during James’ first tenure in Cleveland, helping the Cavaliers to a league-leading record in 2009. Williams averaged approximately 17 points per game during those seasons, and he returned to Cleveland in 2015, helping the franchise win its first championship in 2016.

8. Ray Allen (Miami Heat 2012-2014)

Without Ray Allen, LeBron James’ career and legacy would not be viewed in the same way. In game six of the 2013 NBA Finals, the Heat were seconds from an agonising series defeat before Allen hit the last-gasp three to tie the game, and Miami went on to win the championship – LeBron’s second ring. The duo only played together for two seasons, and Allen was on his way out after a stellar career, but he averaged over 10 points off the bench and hit more threes than any other player for the Heat during that time. Allen was a key roster member for James as they reached successive NBA Finals, shooting nearly 40 per cent from the arc as the game evolved to accommodate a more liberal use of the three-ball.

View photos Ray Allen played a key role for the HeatAFP More

Story continues