LeBron James and Rams stars celebrate Odell Beckham Jr. going to LA

Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the Rams, who are doing everything they can to win the Super Bowl this season. The free-agent receiver has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Los Angeles, improving their already strong Super Bowl odds.

It’s yet another star acquired by the Rams, a little more than a week after they landed Von Miller in a trade with the Broncos. There’s no receiving corps better than the Rams’ now, which has both fans and stars in Los Angeles excited about the direction this team is headed.

After it was reported that Beckham would be signing with L.A., Rams players and even LeBron James celebrated the news on social media.

James welcomed Beckham to Los Angeles, reconnecting with the star receiver who he’s become friends with over the years.

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Von Miller was quick to hop on FaceTime with Beckham, getting excited about chasing a Super Bowl ring with the receiver. Miller recruited Beckham to the Rams after the wideout was waived by the Browns.

Gotta be a done deal. OBJ on the phone with Von pic.twitter.com/sghoFTP4G1 — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) November 11, 2021

Jalen Ramsey also seems excited about the Rams’ latest addition, writing that he “can’t wait” to have Beckham in Los Angeles.

He shared this tweet before the deal was official, too, suggesting he knew Beckham really was joining the Rams.

Here are some of the other reactions from Rams players on Twitter.