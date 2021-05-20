Stephen A. Smith loses it over Charles Barkley’s LeBron GOAT take

The Telegraph

After the Revolution of 1919, when Egypt gained her sovereignty, the new kingdom bristled with possibility. Egypt was now, as one American jazz musician put it, “a country where the Egyptians reign, the English rule, and everybody does as he pleases”. By 1922, when Tutankhamun’s tomb was being uncovered in the Valley of the Kings, Cairo had become, says Raphael Cormack, “one of the most exciting cities in the world for anyone to spend the night in during the 20th century”. Those who enjoyed the Arabian Nights included businessmen, spies, émigrés, and activists from Germany, Poland, Italy, Argentina, Japan, England and Greece. If the 1920s roared louder in Cairo than in any other capital, the female entertainers roared loudest of all. No sooner had those who reigned and those who ruled sloped off to bed than the theatre district woke up. The clubs, cabarets and music halls offered belly-dancers, acrobats and singers who specialised in numbers such as Who Is My Father and Who Is My Mother? I Have No Idea, while the theatres staged Julius Caesar, Carmen, La Dame aux Camélias and David Copperfield in Arabic. The actresses and singers were the first modern Egyptian celebrities; their private lives were dissected in magazines, their photos pinned up on walls. Myths in their lifetimes, their memoirs sold by the truckload. They were also, says Cormack, Egypt’s “new women”: financially, professionally and spiritually independent, the superstars of Cairo held the promise of a brave new world. “Doesn’t it feel like Egypt is at the doors of a revolution in everything?” asked a journalist in 1926. “Women are demanding an end to their seclusion and an escape from the bounds of the harem.” One actress, when asked by an interviewer whether she preferred the idea of acting, love or marriage replied “None of them! […] I’m out only for myself.” Midnight in Cairo is about the female renaissance in the Egyptian entertainment industry. A niche subject perhaps, but for those whose mental picture of 20th-century Cairo extends no further than Lonely Planet and Lawrence Durrell’s Alexandria Quartet, this book will come as a revelation. The action takes place in the district of Ezbekiyya, then known as “Egypt’s Broadway”, a warren of roads which, since the late 19th century, had been teeming with bars and venues. The main artery was the grand Emad al-Din Street with its domed buildings, picture palaces and tram line into the city’s suburbs.