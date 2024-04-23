LeBron James questions officiating, walks out post-game interview after Game 2 loss

DENVER - LeBron James cut his post-game interview short on Monday night after the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Denver Nuggets.

At the heart of his wrath was a second-half foul of Michael Porter Jr. that was overturned with the league saying Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. had made only marginal contact on D’Angelo Russell.

"Of course it’s a heartbreaking game. You don’t ever want to lose in that fashion," LeBron James told reporters after the game.

"I don’t understand what’s going on in the replay center to be honest. I think I said it this year or last year or whatever. D. Lo clearly gets hit in the face on a drive…it doesn’t make sense to me," he said. "It makes no sense to me, it bothers me."

He continued to say, "And then I just saw what happened with the Sixers-Knicks game too and I’m like ‘What are we doing?’" He then dropped the microphone and walked out.

James was referring to an earlier game when the New York Knicks rallied in the final 30 seconds for a wild 104-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks got the go-ahead 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo with 13 seconds left, a possession that started when they stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey. Joel Embiid said Maxey was fouled, and also that coach Nick Nurse and some players had attempted to call timeout before the Knicks got the ball.

The Lakers are now down 2-0 against the reigning champions who swept them in the Western Conference Finals last year.

James is playing in his 21st season at 39 years old. Just weeks ago, he acknowledged the clock was ticking and he doesn't know how much longer he'd continue his NBA career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.




