LeBron James ‘progressing great’ from injury

“Soon,” a source close to James told ESPN when asked about James’ return timetable. The source said James is “progressing great” in his on-court workouts. However, Vogel said the 19-year veteran has yet to participate in a full practice or take part in contact drills.

Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jokić is so far clear of the best player argument. He scores like KD, passes like LeBron, rebounds like Gobert, and defends like…slightly buzzed prime Marc Gasol? That’s good enough. – 1:27 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!

🏀 Reaction to ESPN Article on Robert Sarver

⚕️ Stand For H.E.R. Initiative

🏀 LeBron, Nike & FAMU

Listen Here: https://t.co/cGXZj7V2nL pic.twitter.com/1tMIRknuZR – 9:19 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

THT on having a defensive focus: “That’s something I have to do this year, so I’m trying to lock into it.”

He added that he didn’t think at all about his thumb (good to go there)…

… And that he’s comfortable playing off the ball more, when LeBron returns, if needed. – 6:50 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Tomorrow’s game against the Bulls will be that much more interesting if LeBron makes his return to the floor.

Vogel still insisted before tonight’s game that LeBron remains day-to-day, so we’ll probably won’t know his status until Monday morning or leading up to game time. – 5:55 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

LeBron James in the UNDERCOVER x sacai x Nike LDWaffle Purple Blue!

#NBAKicks #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UyTPwJhaut – 4:18 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Fedora LeBron on the sideline today. I guess you’d say he’s brimming with excitement. – 3:52 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Stephen Curry should be excited about #Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s latest comments involving LeBron James.

#DubNation #NBA

sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 3:46 PM

Story continues

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel had mentioned that it’s harder to go small without both LeBron and Ariza, the truly bigger/longer wings, but THT – thanks in part to his wingspan – can size up closer to that than the other LAL guards. – 2:09 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “looking good” physically in his individual workouts. James hasn’t done contact yet and Vogel isn’t sure if he’d need a full practice before playing again. Says James is still day-to-day. – 2:06 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel maintains that LeBron James is “day-to-day” moving forward. No update for tomorrow’s game. – 2:05 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

New lineup today:

Westbrook, Bradley, THT, ‘Melo and AD

“I feel like we need to shift a few things … now is the time,” said Vogel.

Vogel expects LeBron back soon, which would shift ‘Melo back to the bench. – 2:05 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel said starting Melo was “the logical move” when LeBron was injured, but he was reticent to loose the energy he brings off the bench. Now as the Lakers are “shifting things around,” it makes sense to try it, he said. – 2:04 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says when LeBron James comes back that Carmelo Anthony will got back to his bench role. – 2:04 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Evan Mobley last night:

✅ 19 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 3 BLK

✅ 2 STL

Mobley is the first @Cleveland Cavaliers rookie to record at least 15 points and five rebounds in five straight games since LeBron James in 2003-04 (eight in a row). pic.twitter.com/kwEdb2k7lt – 10:16 AM

More on this storyline

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on LeBron: “He looks good. He’s moving. He hasn’t done a full practice or contact yet.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / November 14, 2021

Paul Garcia: Coach Vogel says LeBron James’ status is still day-to-day -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / November 14, 2021

Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says he doesn’t know yet if LeBron James will be available tomorrow against Chicago. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 14, 2021