Is LeBron James pressuring the Lakers to go after Kyrie Irving?

Right now, the Lakers are reportedly somewhere in the midst of negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire star guard Kyrie Irving, presumably for Russell Westbrook.

Although there are signs that a deal may eventually happen, it is also very possible that the teams won’t come to an agreement and the Lakers will strike out on their only real way to become championship contenders again.

Irving may also represent LeBron James’ last real hope of winning his fifth ring as he gets closer to the twilight of his career.

There is increasing evidence that he may be pressuring Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka into getting an Irving deal done, no matter the price.

Some of that evidence is coming from ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst, who has closely covered James since his high school years in Akron, Ohio.

Windy speculates that LAL is playing hardball with with the Nets and that if this reaches August Lebron will use his looming extension to push LAL into getting Kyrie — Parks (@dparks24) July 7, 2022

Windhorst went into a little more detail on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick. He could not care less about it. … He wants to win tonight and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance to win tonight. We are in a moment right now where teams are pushing back against player empowerment. … Now the Lakers are staring at this. Are they honestly going to push back on LeBron James if he’s sitting there with the pen ready to sign an extension making sure the Lakers remain highly relevant and a championship contender for the next two years?”

In some ways, James is right, as there is likely no other deal out there involving Westbrook that would bring L.A. back the requisite talent to rejoin the NBA’s elite.

At the same time, the team shouldn’t cave into every bit of the Nets’ demands, especially if it means severely handicapping their ability to rebuild once James is long gone.

Perhaps giving up two future first-round draft picks for a player as special as Irving would be acceptable compensation. Perhaps not.

Buss' tweet may hint at some tension between her and James' camp

A few days ago, Buss posted a tweet that, at first glance, seemed to simply be an expression of how much the late Kobe Bryant is perpetually missed.

I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply. — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 4, 2022

But many surmised that there was a hidden agenda behind the tweet and that the agenda may be a backhanded compliment at the expense of James and Klutch Sports.

Many have accused James and Klutch of exercising a disproportionate amount of control over personnel matters on every team he has played for, including the Lakers.

Critics say that James has gotten each team he has played for to empty the clip in terms of young players and draft capital in order to acquire aging vets and overpay role players in order to keep them in the fold.

As usual, the truth is somewhere in the middle. James is a smart man, but while the Lakers should do all they can to acquire Irving, they shouldn’t empty the clip to the point where, other than having a big three, their cupboard will be bare for years to come.

