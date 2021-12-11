LeBron James praises Steph Curry during chase for Ray Allen’s all-time 3-pointer record

Steph Curry needs only 10 more makes from beyond the arc to become the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

As the Golden State Warriors guard chases Ray Allen in the history books, other players from around the league are taking notice, including LeBron James.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward praised Curry. James said he wishes he could be there to congratulate Curry when he does snap the record.

James admitted he was watching Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, trying to calculate if he could possibly drill a record-breaking 16 3-pointers in a single game. The four-time NBA champion went on to call his former Finals rival “a once-in-a-lifetime player.

LeBron James to @mcten re: Steph Curry being on the cusp of passing Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made: pic.twitter.com/Gxka3tdZU4 — michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 11, 2021

During Golden State’s 104-94 victory over Portland, Curry finished the contest with six made 3-pointers on 17 attempts from beyond the arc. Allen holds the NBA record at 2973 made triples, with Curry sitting right behind him with 2964.

While helping push Golden State to a league-best 21-4 record, Curry leads the NBA with 132 made 3-pointers during the 2021-22 campaign. Curry is shooting 41.3% from deep on 13.3 long-distance attempts per contest.

To make history, Curry will need to drill 10 triples against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The seven-time All-Star guard has yet to hit 10 3-pointers in a single game this season but has four games with nine made jumpers from behind the 3-point line.

The Warriors will meet the Sixers in Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

