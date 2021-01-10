LeBron James praises LaMelo Ball for becoming youngest to NBA triple double

Nothing happens in the NBA without LeBron James knowing about it and there was no way that LaMelo Ball’s play has gone unnoticed by the King, particularly after Saturday night. With 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, the youngest Ball brother became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. LeBron was teammates with LaMelo’s older brother Lonzo and Lonzo is now represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, so even though their partnership with the Lakers was short-lived, the Balls are clearly part of the family, which is why LeBron made sure to shout out LaMelo no his great feat on Saturday night.

Ball, of course, reposted LeBron’s shoutout.

LeBron James and the Lakers are currently 7-3 but Ball and the Hornets have undoubtedly been one of the most fun stories of the early season. After last night’s win over the Hawks, the Hornets are now 5-5, and Ball is seemingly improving every night, even while he continues to come off the bench. The Lakers are not scheduled to play the Hornets in the first half of the season.

