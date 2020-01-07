LeBron James praises DK Metcalf, but PFF snubs the Seahawks WR from NFL All-Rookie list

"Congrats Young…too fast, too strong."

That was the message NBA legend LeBron James had for Seattle Seahawks rookie DK Metcalf after his historic playoff performance in Seattle's 17-9 Wild Card victory over the Eagles on Sunday.

Metcalf set a Super Bowl-era NFL record as a rookie, catching seven passes on nine targets for 160 yards and one touchdown. He also set a franchise-record for receiving yards in a playoff debut.

DK Metcalf's 160 receiving yards are the most by a rookie in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era#Seahawks | @dkm14 | @Seahawks — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 6, 2020

But not everyone thinks Metcalf deserves such an endorsement. If you take a look at Pro Football Focus' 2019 All-Rookie list, you'll notice Metcalf's name is absent.

This comes as a surprise as the 22-year-old receiver has caught 58 passes on 100 targets for 900 yards and quickly become one of Russell Wilson's main targets with seven touchdowns in the regular season. PFF's Ben Linsey did note, however, that some positions, such as wide receiver, had worthy players miss the cut.

While Metcalf wasn't recognized for his notable performances with Seattle, his close friend and former Ole Miss teammate, A.J. Brown, did make the list. Brown led all wide receivers this season with 8.9 yards after catch and 16 broken tackles.

originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest