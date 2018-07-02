LeBron James Posts Sweet Goodbye To Ohio. Hollywood Celebs Say Hello.

LeBron James is leaving Cleveland again ― but not without a classy online farewell.

The NBA superstar posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after his agency announced he was signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ second go-around with his home-state Cavaliers resulted in four appearances in the NBA Finals and one championship ― a comeback from a 3 games to 1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

LeBron says farewell to Cleveland.



(via kingjames/IG) pic.twitter.com/l0tjrDjWxG

— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 2, 2018

Northeast Ohio’s loss, however, is most definitely Hollywood’s gain.

Check out some of the stars welcoming King James to Tinseltown.

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018

cc: @IngrahamAngle he's still dribbling but thankfully he's not shutting up. https://t.co/4UEwatoUPG

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 2, 2018

Welcome to the Lake Show @KingJames! Rock that purple and gold - looking forward to a great season.

— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 2, 2018

LEBRON JAMES WILL PLAY BASKETBALL IN THE CITY I LIVE IN AND I AM GOING TO APPRECIATE THAT SHIT

— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 2, 2018

Congratulations to the Boston Celtics next years eastern conference champions.

— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) July 2, 2018

I can't believe LeBron James is coming to LA when pilot season doesn't even begin until January

— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 2, 2018