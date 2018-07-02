LeBron James Posts Sweet Goodbye To Ohio. Hollywood Celebs Say Hello.

LeBron James is leaving Cleveland again ― but not without a classy online farewell.

The NBA superstar posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after his agency announced he was signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ second go-around with his home-state Cavaliers resulted in four appearances in the NBA Finals and one championship ― a comeback from a 3 games to 1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Northeast Ohio’s loss, however, is most definitely Hollywood’s gain.

Check out some of the stars welcoming King James to Tinseltown.

 

 

