LeBron James Posts Sweet Goodbye To Ohio. Hollywood Celebs Say Hello.
LeBron James is leaving Cleveland again ― but not without a classy online farewell.
The NBA superstar posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Sunday after his agency announced he was signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ second go-around with his home-state Cavaliers resulted in four appearances in the NBA Finals and one championship ― a comeback from a 3 games to 1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in 2016.
LeBron says farewell to Cleveland.
(via kingjames/IG) pic.twitter.com/l0tjrDjWxG
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 2, 2018
Northeast Ohio’s loss, however, is most definitely Hollywood’s gain.
Check out some of the stars welcoming King James to Tinseltown.
@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018
Welcome, @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/Gy7JywiUwu
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 2, 2018
Welcome home @KingJames 🥊 pic.twitter.com/sq6NrloqXu
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 2, 2018
cc: @IngrahamAngle he's still dribbling but thankfully he's not shutting up. https://t.co/4UEwatoUPG
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 2, 2018
Ummmmm. Greatest news ever? #Lakers#NBA#TeamTouchhttps://t.co/PE11XP6Ke4
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 2, 2018
Welcome to the Lake Show @KingJames! Rock that purple and gold - looking forward to a great season.
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 2, 2018
LEBRON JAMES WILL PLAY BASKETBALL IN THE CITY I LIVE IN AND I AM GOING TO APPRECIATE THAT SHIT
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 2, 2018
Congratulations to the Boston Celtics next years eastern conference champions.
— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) July 2, 2018
YESSSSSS!!!! @Lakers#LApic.twitter.com/Y3SwnJOg5U
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) July 2, 2018
I can't believe LeBron James is coming to LA when pilot season doesn't even begin until January
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 2, 2018
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.