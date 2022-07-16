LeBron James will play in Drew League for first time since 2011

It’s been a long offseason already for LeBron James.

He put up amazing stats during the 2021-22 NBA season, his 19th in the league, yet despite the presence of Russell Westbrook, his Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the play-in tournament.

James dealt with numerous ailments throughout the campaign, including an ab injury, sprained ankle and knee ailment, leading some to speculate that perhaps his body was starting to give after nearly two decades of wear and tear.

Over the past couple of weeks, he has been reportedly been pushing for L.A. to push Westbrook out the door in favor of Kyrie Irving, his old championship teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But James will get the opportunity to have a bit of fun, as he will appear in the Drew League, a pro-am league that has been based in the Los Angeles area.

LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 16, 2022

A number of big NBA superstars have participated in the Drew League since its founding in 1973, including Julius Erving, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant.

It should be a brief respite for the four-time MVP as he trains and prepares for his 20th NBA season, one that he surely hopes will be a return to championship glory for him.

