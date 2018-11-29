LeBron James piles pressure on son with hopes he plays at Duke

LeBron James continues to pile expectations onto his first-born son he named after himself. (Getty)

LeBron James knows how to keep the pressure on his son.

A day after repeating his desire to play in the NBA with LeBron James Jr. aka Bronny, James was on Instagram making college plans for the 14-year-old.

LeBron likes Coach K’s rant

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski went full Coach K on Tuesday, scolding the fanbase that worships him and props up his program for being fans after the team suffered a loss to Gonzaga.

James liked what Krzyzewski had to say in his lecture and intimated that he hopes Bronny has a chance to play at Duke when it’s his time in an Instagram response to the rant.

LeBron is a big fan of Coach K dialing down the hype on his talented Duke team 👀 pic.twitter.com/MEosYYSDW5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2018





James wants his son to play for Coach K

“Big FACTS!” James wrote. “Love Coach K!! The absolute BEST! Hope he’s still at the helm when my boy comes up.”

Bronny’s in the eighth grade, leaving him five years until he’s a college freshman. Krzyzewski is 71 and has showed no signs of slowing down as Duke’s exalted ruler. Whether he’s still there in five years seems optimistic. But if anybody would stay coaching at that age, it would be Krzyzewski.

James and Krzyzewski have a relationship built over years of working together with Team USA, so it’s no surprise that he would have his sights set on Duke for Bronny.

So much pressure

Why he’s putting all this pressure on his teenage son is another question. Again. Bronny is a 14-year-old eighth grader, years away from college or fulfilling any sort of college or NBA dreams.

Being the first-born son of King James comes complete with an array of built-in burdens. Having dad plan out his life in public doesn’t come with much upside, but all the downside of falling short of great expectations.

Story Continues

But James named his first-born LeBron. So this appears to have been the plan from Day 1.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Redskins owner reaches peak hypocrisy with Foster

• University distributes pucks to defend against shooters

• Celtics’ ‘insane’ search for an identity

• LeBron reiterates desire to play with son in NBA

