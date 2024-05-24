LeBron James to Phoenix Suns? Speculation swirls after Bronny James workout report

The Phoenix Suns will work out USC guard Bronny James, ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania posted on X Friday morning: "The Phoenix Suns will conduct a workout with Bronny James ahead of the June NBA Draft, sources say. Phoenix has the 22nd pick and he is among several players in consideration. Bronny has over 10 workout invites but is expected to only visit a few teams, including Lakers and Suns."

James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has seen his stock rise after the 2024 NBA Combine and Phoenix has been included in NBA draft odds and NBA draft speculation for the guard.

That speculation will likely now only increase after Charania's report.

James averaged 4.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game during his freshman season for the Trojans. It was his lone season at USC.

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 26 and June 27, with one round each night.

Bronny James workout report sets off LeBron James to Suns speculation

Some have speculated that LeBron James would like to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA and that speculation continued with the Suns workout report.

LeBron James can opt out of his contract for the 2024-25 season and become a free agent.

Lebron KD and Book on the same team… — fan account (@Asensii20) May 24, 2024

Bron signing a vet min with Phoenix pic.twitter.com/2J3OOyj6ct — Andy (@AndyJPuente) May 24, 2024

They trying to get Bron, Bronny with KD, Beal, and Booker.

They Wylin!!!! — JDJackson (@TheWestWolfPod) May 24, 2024

Booker, KD, LeBron and Beal, please no 💀 — ClutchNBA (@ClutchNBA_) May 24, 2024

Beal,Booker,KD, Bron, Bronny league is so over — BabyyJosh (@JoshTheKing__) May 24, 2024

Buckle up. The Suns' offseason could be very interesting.

VOTE: Should the #Suns draft Bronny James at No. 22 if it might give them a chance to sign LeBron James? (Speculation swirls after report: https://t.co/tYJyVueqUk) #NBA #NBADraft #ItTakesEverything — Jeremy Cluff (@Jeremy_Cluff) May 24, 2024

