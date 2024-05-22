LeBron James, others believe Pacers should have fouled while up by 3 points in Game 1

While the Pacers fell to the Celtics in overtime of Game 1 on Tuesday night, some people are asking why Indiana didn't foul Boston when they held a three-point lead at the end of regulation.

On the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James and JJ Redick, James explained why he likes fouling at the end of the game when his team is up by 3 points.

"It has to be on the downward dribble. Foul on the downward dribble. It's hard," James said in the podcast while referencing a Knicks-Sixers playoff game. "A lot of guys are afraid to do it. A lot of coaches are afraid to tell their team to foul when up 3 because, one, they either haven't worked on it or, two, with our rules, it gets tricky because you can send a guy to the free-throw line. But I'm fouling every time."

.@KingJames and @jj_redick broke down the strategy of fouling up three on Episode 7 👇 pic.twitter.com/8qRIgXz6pQ — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) May 22, 2024

After the Pacers went into OT, James took to X to say he would have fouled at the end of regulation.

And yall still wanna know why I would foul up 3 EVERY SINGLE TIME?? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2024

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told the media after the game there was an instruction to foul with 5.7 seconds to go, but Brown got faced up too quick for them to do it. Carlisle said you don't want to give up a three-shot foul or a four-point play.

Here is more reaction on the Pacers not fouling while being up by three late in the game.

Ummmm… why not foul 🤷🏽‍♀️ 3rd time… fool me once… maybe twice BUT NOT 3 times!!! Foul for a 2 NOT A 3!!!! — Tamika Catchings (@Catchin24) May 22, 2024

Foul up three people https://t.co/0vQZd4G5gs — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) May 22, 2024

How many times does Carlisle have to get burned for him to learn to foul when up three?!?! Pitiful!!! — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) May 22, 2024

3 rules to live by:



1. Never acknowledge The Godfather: Part III.

2. Never waste calories on pizza outside of the Eastern Time Zone.

3. ALWAYS foul up three late.@Pacers did not know this. — Jimmy Collins (@Jimmy_C777) May 22, 2024

Rick Carlisle lost the Indiana Pacers game 1 for two reasons.



1) He had a referee right he next to him during the Andrew Nembhard inbound to Pascal Siakam. He should’ve called timeout after about three seconds.



2) He didn’t tell his troops to foul up three. #NBA #NBAPlayoffs — Caleb Nixon (@calebnixonmedia) May 22, 2024

“Always foul up three” really becoming our “laces out!” pic.twitter.com/Ud0O81mPDA — Thomas Mooney (@_NewSlang) May 22, 2024

Foul up 3



Foul up 3



Foul up 3



Foul up 3 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 22, 2024

Unspeakably bad loss. Call timeout and inbound the ball or foul up 3 and the game is over. Just disgusting — Eric Davidson (@ericdavidson5) May 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers lose in OT. Fans react to not fouling while up 3 points late.