LeBron James, others believe Pacers should have fouled while up by 3 points in Game 1

evan frank, indianapolis star
While the Pacers fell to the Celtics in overtime of Game 1 on Tuesday night, some people are asking why Indiana didn't foul Boston when they held a three-point lead at the end of regulation.

On the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James and JJ Redick, James explained why he likes fouling at the end of the game when his team is up by 3 points.

"It has to be on the downward dribble. Foul on the downward dribble. It's hard," James said in the podcast while referencing a Knicks-Sixers playoff game. "A lot of guys are afraid to do it. A lot of coaches are afraid to tell their team to foul when up 3 because, one, they either haven't worked on it or, two, with our rules, it gets tricky because you can send a guy to the free-throw line. But I'm fouling every time."

After the Pacers went into OT, James took to X to say he would have fouled at the end of regulation.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told the media after the game there was an instruction to foul with 5.7 seconds to go, but Brown got faced up too quick for them to do it. Carlisle said you don't want to give up a three-shot foul or a four-point play.

Here is more reaction on the Pacers not fouling while being up by three late in the game.

