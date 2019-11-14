With about 8:15 remaining in the first quarter Wednesday night, the Lakers led the Warriors 12-9.

As LeBron James began to drive towards the basket, he lost control of the ball and gave Golden State a transition opportunity.

LeBron sprinted back to try to save two points, but Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell threw down a left-handed dunk just before the three-time NBA champion could block the shot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After the game, Russell posted the following picture to his Instagram account with the caption: "What this look like?"

LeBron responded with: "A I better quick dunk this or he gone block this s--t! Hahaha!" (76ers star Ben Simmons thought this was funny)

To which Russell replied: "Lol straight up @kingjames (eye balls emoji)"

LeBron said one more thing: "@dloading Good sh*t out there Bro!"

Dwyane Wade also chimed in: "@dloading it's gotta be the shoes‼️ @wayofwade"

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma did too: "Man get yo a-- outta here (laughing crying face emoji)"

Thanks for the content, fellas.

But ultimately, it's probably not the best idea to post this picture after you just lost by 26 points and your team is 2-10, but that's another story for another time.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

LeBron James, other NBA stars respond to D'Angelo Russell's dunking pic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area