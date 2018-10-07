LeBron James' old locker now a towel closet after Cavs locker room redesign

LeBron James' departure to the Los Angeles Lakers ensured the removal of a giant Nike banner featuring his likeness, and the Cleveland Cavaliers replaced it with a banner of their own. The Cavs' use of spaces James left behind didn't stop there, though.

After a complete redesign of their locker room in Quicken Loans Arena, James' old stall is now a towel closet, as The Athletic's Joe Vardon pointed out on Twitter on Saturday.

Technically, the LeBron spot is now a towel closet pic.twitter.com/JwOOuBO3Hc — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 6, 2018

James' old locker isn't the only one to change, however, as Vardon noted that every player's stall is in a different spot.

Hey, everyone, from @BleacherReport on down, let's take it easy on the LeBron locker stuff. As I said, it's an entirely new locker room with a totally new design. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 6, 2018

Any suggestions that the Cavs intentionally turned LeBron's locker into a towel closet is untrue. No one's locker remained from the old format @BleacherReport. In the old design, LeBron's locker was in that corner, but there weren't a row of lockers down the side — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 6, 2018

The Akron native played 11 seasons in two stints with the Cavaliers, bringing the city of Cleveland its first professional sports title since since 1964 when the James-led club came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Story Continues

When James returns to "The Q" for the first time on his departure, he'll at least have a place to put down his linens if he stops by to visit his old teammates.



